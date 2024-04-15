After seven seasons together with the Celtics, Danny Ainge and Avery Bradley reportedly have rejoined forces in Utah.

Bradley is set to become the Jazz’s vice president of player development, per the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd. According to Todd, Bradley had been around Utah in an “unofficial role” throughout the season but had been “even more visible” with the team of late. The Jazz (31-51) are onto the offseason after closing out their season Sunday in Golden State.

Ainge, Boston’s former president of basketball operations, drafted Bradley with the 19th overall pick in 2010. The Texas product went on to play 12 NBA seasons, more than half of which were with the Celtics. Bradley’s final season as a player was the 2021-22 campaign in which he played 62 games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The reported hiring of Bradley continues a trend in Utah, where Ainge has brought on personnel with Celtics ties. Assistants Scott Morrison and Evan Bradds, as well as head coach Will Hardy, all coached in Boston before making the move to Salt Lake City. Jason Terry, who played the 2012-13 season with the Celtics, also is on Hardy’s staff.

The Jazz have a 6% chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery, which is scheduled for May 12.