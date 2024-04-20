NBA Rumors: Update On Terry Rozier’s Status For Celtics Series

The Heat acquired Terry Rozier in January to help give them a boost in the NBA playoffs, but it appears the Boston Celtics might not have to deal with “Scary Terry” in the first round.

Miami on Friday beat the Chicago Bulls for the second year in a row in the final play-in game to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. It did so without Jimmy Butler, who reportedly suffered an MCL injury in the first play-in game, and Rozier, who has been out for two weeks due to a neck injury.

Butler reportedly will be out “several weeks” due to his knee injury, and it could be the same timeline for Rozier. The former Celtics guard is “improving” from his injury, but he’s “week-to-week,” according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. He also added the injury is not considered career-threatening while citing sources.

The Heat eliminating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals last season helped create confidence among Miami fans and dread for Boston fans. But it appears Erik Spoelstra’s side will be without Butler and Rozier for the majority of their first-round series against the C’s.

It’s worth noting Miami listed Duncan Robinson as “available” for its first play-in game, and the guard proceeded to not play against the Philadelphia 76ers, so it has a reputation for not always being truthful when it comes to the injury report.

But a Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro-led Heat team will be the overwhelming underdogs to a Celtics team that dominated in the regular season. Fans will have to wait until Game 1 on Sunday to see if Joe Mazzulla’s side can exorcise past demons supporters believe the Heat has on the team.