Erik Spoelstra and the Heat have a proven postseason track record against the Celtics. Just last spring, Jimmy Butler and a less-talented Miami team kept Boston from reaching a second straight NBA Finals.

While the NBA-best 34-10 Celtics certainly should feel confident with where they’re at this season, especially with how offseason arrivals Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have fit, there’s still something to be said about Miami’s improvement.

The Heat on Tuesday acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for 37-year-old Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A swap of Lowry for Rozier makes the Heat a better team.

Rozier brings offensive firepower to a team that ranks 26th in points per game. In 30 games for the Hornets this season, Rozier averaged career-highs in points (23.2), assists (6.6) and field goal percentage (45.9%). Lowry, meanwhile, averaged 8.2 points on 42.6% in 37 games with the Heat.

Story continues below advertisement

Rozier’s mid-range game and ability to create for himself will add an element to Miami’s offense. He’ll take pressure off Butler and other teammates on that end of the floor. Rozier also will stress opposing defenses far more than Lowry did.

Green Teamers will remember Rozier’s playoff performances from the 2017-18 campaign when he was alongside a younger Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 19 playoff games. The run earned him the nickname “Scary Terry.”

Rozier didn’t reach the postseason in any of his four campaigns in Charlotte. But that won’t be the case in Miami. The Heat, who currently are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, seem to always be in the springtime mix. Spoelstra is a big reason for that, but so is Miami’s bulldog mentality, which Rozier surely will fit into.

The Heat reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four seasons and NBA Finals in two of those campaigns. The move for Rozier could go a long way in helping them get back there — perhaps where they’ll meet the Celtics.