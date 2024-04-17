With the NFL draft a little more than a week away, all eyes in New England are not only fixated on what the Patriots will do with the third overall pick, but also the Washington Commanders since they make their selection at No. 2.

Both the Patriots and Commanders are in need of a new franchise quarterback so who Washington selects will directly effect New England.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media held a pre-draft press conference Wednesday and addressed what the Commanders thoughts are surrounding the second overall pick.

“In terms of what they’re going to do, honestly, I’ve known (Washington general manager) Adam (Peters) forever,” Jeremiah told reporters. “He’s not going to say a word. I think all of us are going to find out who they’re picking once they get on the clock and turn the card there in Detroit.”

Even though Jeremiah is insisting the Commanders have not tipped their hand between quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, he has his own opinion on whether the North Carolina or LSU signal caller would be a better fit.

“I’ve been connecting them to Drake Maye for a long time,” Jeremiah said. “I just felt like that fit there. I think about (Dan Quinn) going to a Super Bowl with Matt Ryan, and what Matt Ryan was coming out, strengths, weaknesses, and I thought it actually married up pretty well with Drake. So that had been my connection there.”

Jeremiah may have been linking Maye to Washington but NFL evaluators feel Peters is more inclined to select Daniels over Maye.

“In talking to coaches and executives around the league, they’re like overwhelmingly convinced around the league that this is Jayden Daniels, that this is going to be the pick there at No. 2,” Jeremiah said. “I like Jayden Damiels a lot. … That seems to be the expectation from folks around the league, but again, I don’t think — I think anybody that said they know exactly what Washington is doing is lying because I don’t think Adam’s saying a word.”

In his first year as the Commanders GM, Peters could set up the future for Washington with his first pick of the draft.

“I think it’s huge,” Jeremiah told reporters. “He’s got a massive decision in front of his starting with his very first pick. That’s a lot of pressure.”

If the Commanders do select Daniels at No. 2 that would leave Maye available for the Patriots at No. 3. The draft begins on April 25 with the Chicago Bears on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick.