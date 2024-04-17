Daniel Jeremiah Views This NFL Team As ‘By Far’ Best Landing Spot For QB

The NFL Draft starts in eight days, with several teams holding impact picks that will determine their futures.

The Minnesota Vikings are certainly in that department, holding the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks. The team can make selections at those spots but also holds the assets needed to trade up to the first few picks if the group is truly sold on a player.

Unlike other teams, the Vikings have talent and are ready to insert a young quarterback into the equation after letting Kirk Cousins walk to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Ultimately, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes no quarterback-needy team has more to offer a rookie passer than the Vikings.

“I would say that if you gave truth serum to the quarterbacks and the agents of all the guys, every single one of them would say they would love nothing more than to go to the Minnesota Vikings,” Jeremiah shared on a pre-draft conference call on Wednesday. “That would be the No. 1 choice. Of all these teams that are quarterback teams, and we’ve run through all of them on this call, that is by far the best landing spot for any quarterback to go into. It’s all set up. From the things we talked about with the three P’s: the playcaller, the protection, the playmakers — check, check, check.”

Story continues below advertisement

More nfl Patriots Mock Draft 4.5: NESN Readers Decide Future QB

The assessment is accurate about the Vikings looking around the NFL. Justin Jefferson may just be the best wideout in the NFL today and works with a capable supporting cast in newly-signed running back Aaron Jones, second-year receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell provides an impact offensive mind to steer the Vikings.

Whether the Vikings set the scene for a rookie quarterback, or even a legendary veteran, Minnesota’s next signal-caller has all the help needed to perform at a high level.

“I can’t think of a better situation for a young quarterback than the one that the Minnesota Vikings have,” Jeremiah added.

While Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to present a sensible fit, the Vikings could be among the teams to make a splash at that position when the NFL Draft begins in Detroit on April 25.