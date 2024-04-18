The New England Patriots have the chance to find their next franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It could be North Carolina’s Drake Maye. It could be LSU’s Jayden Daniels. It could be an alternate world where the Patriots trade out to accumulate more picks.

NFL insider Peter Schrager projected Maye to New England in his latest mock draft and believes quarterback is still the direction at that pick for the Patriots.

“From what I’ve heard, the Patriots are very, very into both Maye and Daniels,” Schrager shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. “Whatever Washington does at No. 2 or if a team trades up for No. 2, I think the Patriots (take a) quarterback at No. 3.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eliot Wolf leads the charge for New England as the team’s director of scouting. After nearly a quarter century of Bill Belichick leading the war room, Wolf steps into a leading role with the future of the Patriots’ rebuild in the hands of his staff.

“Now, he’s got this Patriots gig,” Schrager assessed. “It’s big shoes to fill obviously with who he’s replacing in making those decisions.”

While trading out for more picks and the avenue to pursue an impact offensive tackle or wide receiver, Schrager understands how desperately the Patriots need a game-changing quarterback to start their path back to contention.

“I would be very surprised if they got cute,” Schrager said. “I know they have a lot of holes to fill, but don’t get cute. Take the quarterback here.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NFL draft begins in one week in Detroit.