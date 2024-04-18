FOXBORO, Mass. — Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots have stressed they are “open for business” and could trade down from third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Trading down from No. 3 would mean the Patriots are willing to pass up on one of the top quarterback prospects. And if they trade back, it might mean New England does not select a first-round quarterback at all.

Wolf, the Patriots de facto general manager who will have final say on draft night, appears to be open to that scenario. He expressed just that during a pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

When asked if he thought the Patriots needed to pick a quarterback in the first round, whether it be at No. 3 or later, Wolf simply responded: “No.”

Wolf, however, did say the Patriots would be “comfortable” with selecting a top quarterback. That’s what Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like Wolf and company to do.

Ultimately, though, or perhaps at least publicly, Wolf and the Patriots remain open to all options.

“We’re open to anything — moving up, moving down,” Wolf said. “We’re open for business in the first round and in every round.”

The Patriots do have other needs besides quarterback. Two of their most pressing needs are considered to be offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Should the Patriots trade down from No. 3 and acquire more draft capital, they could draft top talent to address those holes. A well-documented trade partner could be the Minnesota Vikings, who hold two first-round picks (Nos. 11 and 23). The Patriots could select a franchise left tackle and high-end receiver prospect at those spots, and then come back around for a quarterback.

“We have some holes we feel we have to fill in the draft,” Wolf said. “And we’re a draft and develop team, the more picks we have the better. But if there’s an opportunity to move up and strike, if the board recommends it, then we won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on that either.”

Whether Wolf is saying all this publicly as a way to throw other teams off New England’s scent remains to be seen. It certainly could be the case. But until the Patriots are on the clock at third overall, fans will have to wait.