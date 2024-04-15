The New England Patriots are getting some quality time with J.J. McCarthy.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, who cited a source, reported McCarthy is having dinner with the Patriots on Sunday ahead of a visit to One Patriot Place on Monday.

The Patriots are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft and have done their homework on the top prospects at the position. New England already had North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels in for visits.

McCarthy, who completed 72.3% of his passes this past season for the national champion Wolverines to go along with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, saw his draft stock go on a rapid rise in the lead-up to the draft and even one of his Michigan teammates believes he would be a strong fit for New England. Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf reportedly is “pushing hard” to draft McCarthy as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of what the Patriots will do will be based out of what the Washington Commanders, who are also in need of a quarterback, decide with the No. 2 overall pick. The Commanders have shown interest in McCarthy but most signs point to them selecting Daniels.

If McCarthy impresses the Patriots during his visit, it could make the franchise-altering decision for New England that much tougher.