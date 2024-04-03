The Bills made a shocking move Wednesday when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans, and it reportedly was a transaction made within 24 hours.

Buffalo dealt the star wide receiver, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick by way of the Minnesota Vikings.

It was a seismic shift in the AFC and was a statement move from former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio. However, it was a confusing move for the Bills. Diggs reportedly had tensions with the team, but the trade still meant Buffalo would have to carry the receiver’s $31 dead cap hit.

The Bills went into the offseason with the idea Diggs would be with the team through 2024, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia and Dianna Russini. General manager Brandon Beane voiced confidence in the partnership, but Diggs’ social media activity in the days leading up to Wednesday’s trade said otherwise.

Houston came in with an offer for Diggs on Tuesday, according to The Athletic. Ownership was looped in on discussions, and the Bills got a deal done before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Beane informed Diggs of the trade.

It can only be left up to speculation — or until Beane and Diggs hold news conferences — as to why the Bills would make such a move. But Buffalo likely will find a replacement in the draft as Houston moves ahead toward Super Bowl ambitions.