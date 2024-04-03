Did Trade-Considering Patriots Just Learn Price For Top Wideout?

Jerod Mayo recently confirmed the New England Patriots are doing work in the wide receiver trade market.

“One-hundred percent, we’re still open on the trade market,” Mayo told reporters during the annual NFL league meetings.

With the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday, the Patriots might have learned what they will have to pay to acquire a top wideout.

That price? The Texans reportedly will send a 2025 second-round pick to the Bills, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In return, Houston will receive Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick. However, it’s fair to think Houston’s second-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft likely will be closer to its second-rounder this year (No. 59) than New England’s this year (No. 34).

Does that mean Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk, two star receivers who have been involved in trade speculation, will be acquired for the same price? Not necessarily.

There are differences between the three. Some of those differences benefit Diggs and others benefit Higgins and Aiyuk.

Diggs is 30 years old and signed a four-year, $96 million deal last offseason. He is not set to become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

Both Higgins (25) and Aiyuk (26) are younger and seek new contracts. Higgins received the Cincinnati Bengals franchise tag this offseason after he played out his rookie contract. It prompted Higgins to request a trade. Aiyuk, a first-round pick in 2020, is set to play on his fifth-year option picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. And his contract uncertainly has led Aiyuk to keep the door open on playing elsewhere.

Perhaps the Bengals and 49ers could seek more given the difference in age? Perhaps the Bengals and 49ers could receive less given whichever team would acquire Higgins or Aiyuk also would need to shell out a new deal?

There’s also something to be said about recent production.

Diggs served as Buffalo’s WR1 the last four seasons. He recorded 5,372 yards on 445 catches and 30 touchdowns in 66 games, an average of 1,343 yards and 111 catches in those four campaigns. He led the team in targets and receptions in each of those four seasons.

His production far surpasses both Aiyuk and Higgins. Aiyuk recorded 3,931 yards on 269 receptions during those same four seasons (62 games) while Higgins compiled 3,684 yards and 257 receptions during that span (58 games). Each of the two had a dozen less receiving touchdowns than Diggs, too.

Perhaps a second-round pick is more than either the Bengals or 49ers could receive given Diggs’ level of production has been a step above? That’s possible, too.

But if the Patriots are really trying to make a move for a receiver on the trade market ahead of the draft, it’s likely New England received a blueprint on what it will take.