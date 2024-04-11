BOSTON — The Baltimore Orioles added to their roster just prior to taking the field at Fenway Park for their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

The Orioles added pitching depth by trading for veteran reliever Yohan Ramirez from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.

Baltimore will be Ramirez’s sixth team in his five-year MLB career. He didn’t get off to strong start this season with the Mets, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ramirez was a solid reliever when he broke into the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2020 and had a good stint with the Pirates last season — he owned a 3.67 ERA over 26 appearances with Pittsburgh — but has not been consistent in his career.

The Orioles have a young and talented roster, but pitching might be a bit of a weak spot compared to their lineup. It sure isn’t helpful to Baltimore that All-Star closer Felix Bautista is out for the season due to Tommy John Surgery. Craig Kimbrel took his place as Baltimore’s closer.

So, collecting another bullpen arm for practically nothing could pay dividends over the course of a 162-game season as the Orioles look to repeat as American League East champs.