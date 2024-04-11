BOSTON — The injury news finds a way to get worse for the Boston Red Sox as they make their way through the first homestand of the season.

Shortstop Trevor Story was the biggest blow as he’ll require season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder. And another star on the left side of the infield is dealing with a nagging injury, leading him to miss Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Star third baseman Rafael Devers will get a maintenance day to rest his sore shoulder. It’s an injury that caused him to sit out two games in the season-opening series against the Seattle Mariners.

“He’s battling the shoulder,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to facing the Orioles. “You can see it on the swings. Just give him a day. Hopefully, that’s what he needs, and go from there.”

But Devers might need more than just a day to get his shoulder healthy again. Cora did not rule out the possibility of Devers heading to the injured list.

“Hopefully not, but let’s see how he goes,” Cora said. “It’s too early to be grinding. That’s the way I see it. He’s too important for us for him to be grinding with his swing and then make it worse. He just felt yesterday that he needed a day, so we decided to give him a day today.”

Cora added: “From my end, it’s too early to grind. I know every game matters. But if he needs, one, two, three (days off) or it’s an IL stint, then so be it. But we have to take care of this.”

Cora can tell that Devers doesn’t look right at the plate due to the shoulder ailment. The two-time All-Star is batting .184 (7-for-38) with two home runs and three RBIs on the young season. Devers doesn’t have a hit in the series against the Orioles but did walk twice in Wednesday night’s loss.

“You can see his reactions,” Cora said. “Very similar to a few years ago with the elbow. Whenever he swings and misses, it like recoils. His swing is a little bit different than early in camp.”

Pablo Reyes takes over the third base responsibilities in the series finale against the Orioles with Devers sidelined.