New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly spoke to Falcons owner Arthur Blank when Bill Belichick was being considered for Atlanta’s head coaching position this offseason. In those conversations, according to ESPN, Kraft offered a “stark assessment” of Belichick’s character.

The conversations between Kraft and Blank, who considers Kraft his closest friend among owners, was a “big part” in why Belichick did not land the position with the Falcons, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler wrote in a wide-ranging report published Wednesday.

But apparently, the phone conversations between Kraft and Blank did not represent the only time Kraft shared similar messages regarding the future Hall of Fame head coach.

“The comments were consistent with what Kraft had been telling confidants for months: After an unprecedented run, after Spygate and Aaron Hernandez, after backing his coach in moving on from Brady, after disagreements public (cash the Krafts were willing to spend) and private (leaking against each other directly or through associates), the owner had lost trust in Belichick, which was a key reason for their deteriorating working relationship and the end of the Patriot Way,” ESPN wrote.

ESPN cited a source that said Kraft found Belichick to be “extremely difficult,” “stubborn,” “arrogant,” and “not worthy of his trust.” The same source said he felt both Robert Kraft and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft felt “betrayed” by Belichick.

Kraft, through Patriots spokesman Stacey James, denied bad-mouthing Belichick to Blank.