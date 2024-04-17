Bill Belichick went without a job this hiring cycle, but there reportedly were half-hearted attempts to consider the former New England Patriots head coach.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday released an extensive report on the inner workings of Belichick’s job search. A key reveal was Robert Kraft’s influence on Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, which dissuaded him from hiring the 72-year-old.

Belichick still is hopeful of his future NFL prospects and has three NFC East teams in mind for next season, according to ESPN. The Washington Commanders weren’t listed, but there was initial interest from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson “lobbied hard” for Belichick to be the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN. Belichick reportedly had a conversation with general manager Adam Peters, who is a former Patriots staffer. However, majority owner Josh Harris played a key role in Washington not even considering Belichick as a head-coaching candidate.

“However, principal owner Josh Harris, who had spoken privately with (Robert) Kraft about Belichick, told confidants in early December that he respected Belichick but wasn’t going to hire him,” ESPN reported. “He wanted the same leadership structure he has with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils: a strong general manager over a head coach. Harris’ hiring of the 44-year-old Peters as GM before he looked for a coach was a big tell that Belichick was not a fit, a decision that Johnson endorsed. A source close to Belichick said the coach had questions about working in a strong-GM system.”

There were no other details about Harris’ call with Kraft, but if it was similar to Blank’s call with the Patriots owner, then that might have influenced the Commanders in hiring Dan Quinn instead of Belichick.

The former Patriots head coach reportedly had no qualms about not having team control with the Falcons, but Washington might have been a different story.

Belichick will have to wait until next offseason to see where his job prospects take him.