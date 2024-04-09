Troy Brown might not have been very pleased with his Patriots coaching role change.

Brown, a former New England receiver who served as the Patriots wide receivers coach the last three seasons, now works in “skill development” under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. In the new role, Brown reportedly will “work with skill-position players across the board” in Foxboro, Mass.

That is, if Brown sticks around for a fifth season on the Patriots coaching staff. According to Sun Devil Source, the 52-year-old is a candidate to replace Ra’Shaad Samples as Arizona State’s wide receivers coach. Samples was hired by Oregon as a running backs coach and assistant head coach over the weekend, and Brown reportedly has already been spotted on ASU’s campus.

The three-time Super Bowl champion never has coached at the collegiate level, as he broke into his post-playing profession with the Patriots in 2020. However, he has some experience coaching college players through past work at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.

As for the Patriots, Tyler Hughes will serve as the head wide receivers coach in New England’s first season following Bill Belichick’s departure. Tiquan Underwood, a former Patriots wideout, will work with Hughes as an assistant.