Patriots’ Troy Brown Learning These ‘Valuable’ Lessons As Shrine Bowl Head Coach

Troy Brown is learning this week that the responsibilities of a head coach extend far beyond the field.

Brown, the Patriots’ wide receivers/kick returners coach, is serving as head coach of the West Team at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of two marquee all-star games for NFL draft prospects. His staff is made up of fellow New England assistants, nearly all of whom are working with different position groups or in more prominent roles.

It’s a prime opportunity for the Patriots to do some hands-on draft prep. Last season, they drafted four Shrine Bowl alums, including second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones.

And for Brown, it’s a chance to experience just how all-encompassing Bill Belichick’s job is.

Belichick, Brown said, ceded control of the entire week to the Patriots Hall of Famer, tasking the 51-year-old former slot receiver with everything from crafting practice plans to mapping out when and how New England’s coaching contingent would travel to Las Vegas.

“It gives us the experience of a head coach, the best you can in this situation,” Brown told reporters after Sunday’s Shrine Bowl practice at UNLV. “All of the planning and all that stuff has been left up to me. ? Everything from planning out practices to travel and everything else, the itinerary. I’ve been responsible for all of that stuff, so it puts me in a spot where I’ve never been before and an experience that I couldn’t experience any place else than doing it here.

“So that’s a valuable lesson that I’m learning about the head-coaching position: There’s other things that go on besides coaching football that you have to worry about. I don’t think I could get this experience any other place, and I’m able to do it here.”