Ceddanne Rafaela is sticking around for a bit.

The Red Sox officially signed the stupendous infielder/outfielder to an eight-year contract extension Wednesday, tying him to Boston through the 2031 season.

Rafaela and the Red Sox reportedly agreed to terms Monday, but we received some specifics regarding the rookie’s new deal Wednesday.

Boston was able to obtain a club option for the 2032 season, which previously went unreported. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe provided a year-by-year breakdown on money, which sees Rafaela’s earnings rise to a total of $50 million and a maximum of $62 million if the option is picked up.

The Red Sox included escalators in the deal from 2030 to 2032, which are based on potential All-Star selections and/or MVP votes.

Rafaela, 23, is the youngest player on the Red Sox’s active roster and joined Mookie Betts as the only players in the last five decades to start each of Boston’s first three games of a season in center field at that age or younger. The Curaçao native is slashing .233/.276/.379 thus far in his big league career, totaling two home runs, two triples, seven doubles, four stolen bases and 10 RBIs across 39 games. It’s been floated that he could move to shortstop following a season-ending injury to Trevor Story.

Rafaela is the first player this century to sign an extension with the Red Sox before appearing in 50 MLB games.

