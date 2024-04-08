Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Contract Extension With Rookie Outfielder

The Red Sox have made it a priority to keep their young core intact, and the franchise made another move toward making that happen.

Boston and rookie outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela came to an agreement on a contract extension Monday, which was first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and confirmed by multiple outlets. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Rafaela received an eight-year extension worth $50 million.

Rafaela becomes the second youngster the Red Sox have ensured will be with the organization for years to come. Boston and star pitcher Brayan Bello agreed to a six-year contract extension a month ago.

But Rafaela, who was not eligible to become a free agent until 2029, doesn’t have anywhere close to the MLB experience Bello already had under his belt at the time of the extension. The 23-year-old has played in only 38 games in the majors with 10 of those contests coming this season as Rafaela assumed a starting role in Boston’s outfield.

Rafaela has held his own with the Red Sox, but certainly hasn’t turned in eye-popping production. He hit .239 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases so far during his time in the majors.

But the Curaçao native is known more for his exceptional defensive ability, which helped elevate him into a top prospect in recent seasons for the Red Sox. Rafaela not only can flash the glove in the outfield, but can also play both middle infield positions.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow obviously wanted Rafaela in the team’s long-term plans and was aggressive to make that happen. It remains to be seen if Breslow will take that same approach when it comes to any of Boston’s other young stars.

Triston Casas, who voiced his desire to stay with the Red Sox for the foreseeable future, had contract extension talks during the offseason, but couldn’t find common ground yet on a deal.