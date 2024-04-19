The Boston Red Sox needed an offensive spark after a disappointing 3-7 homestand.

Boston arrived in Pittsburgh to start a road trip without two big bats in the middle of the order against the Pirates. They’d need other capable hitters to step up. Luckily for the Red Sox, Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas answered the call.

Abreu showed better swings in recent games and wasted no time launching his first home run of 2024 in the first inning that nearly landed in the water behind PNC Park.

Two batters later, Triston Casas stayed hot for the Red Sox, slapping a solo shot the other way to double the lead. Boston’s first baseman needs to keep the power supply coming for the ballclub. He’s done just that, now tallying four home runs in his last eight games.

Later in the fifth inning, Rob Refsnyder joined in on the fun, blasting his first home run of the season to the opposite field as well for Boston.

Ceddanne Rafaela felt ready for his first 2024 homer, doing so one inning later.

Rafaela's first of the season, and the Sox's 4️⃣th of the game! 🔥 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/XTV0aLdp9H — NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2024

Boston visits Pittsburgh for just the third time since the 2014 season when the Pirates earned a sweep. The visitors returned in 2022 when the Red Sox responded with a series win.

The Red Sox search for a win in Pittsburgh to start the road trip on a high note before traveling to Cleveland next week. You can catch the game on NESN.