BOSTON — The Red Sox on Thursday will be without Rafael Devers, who will miss the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians as he works through a knee injury sustained Tuesday night.

Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday that the Boston infielder will get an MRI on Thursday to view any structural damage, though that’s mostly to get “peace of mind” for the player and the staff.

“He didn’t feel great yesterday,” Cora shared at Fenway Park. “He felt like he wasn’t able to stay on his leg. He was out in front. I talked to him last night and said, ‘Let’s do this so we know.'”

Devers had battled a nagging shoulder injury early in the regular season. On Monday, he collided with Tyler O’Neill, who cleared concussion protocol and continues to work toward returning to the lineup on Boston’s upcoming road trip.

“He’s working out, they’ll check on him today and see where we’re at,” Cora said. “He had an OK day yesterday after the workout. Today, it seems like he has more energy. It’s a (day-to-day) thing.”

Elsewhere around the roster, Nick Pivetta will throw a bullpen Saturday as he works to come off of the 15-day injured list on time. After an MRI of his own, infielder Romy Gonzalez had a clean report and looks to eventually return to the shortstop platoon with David Hamilton and (occasionally) Ceddanne Rafaela.

The Red Sox search for a series split Thursday against the Guardians. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.