BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have an emerging young core, though they’ll have plenty of competition around the American League East for years to come.

On Wednesday night, MLB’s top prospect Jackson Holliday debuts at Fenway Park for the Baltimore Orioles, adding another potential superstar to an already loaded team.

“I’m excited, Holliday told reporters on Wednesday at Fenway Park. “I got a taste during spring training. Obviously, it’s a little bit different now during the season. I feel like I was able to hold my own. Definitely looking forward to tonight.”

The 20-year-old believes he last visited Fenway Park in 2017, signing the Green Monster with his brother Ethan while traveling with their dad, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday. The Red Sox are quite familiar with him, having won two World Series against Holliday against the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

“I know my dad lost a few World Series here,” Holliday recalled. “Other than that, I’ve got good memories.”

Holliday’s connection to the Red Sox extends to his generation as well, training in the offseason with Boston prospect Roman Anthony. The young outfielder is expected to be a major piece of Boston’s future. Holliday believes that impact could start sooner rather than later.

“Roman is great,” Holliday offered. “He’s one of my best buddies. I’m really excited for him. I talked to him a little bit during spring training. I think he has the chance to make the team at some point during the year.

The division features plenty of talent, though no team has developed recently like the Orioles. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson making the jump as top prospects before him, Holliday is next in a long line of talented Orioles to arrive in the show. Boston’s manager knows what the addition of another young star means for the AL East.

“It’s great,” Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday at Fenway Park. “I saw the video of him when he was three (years old). That’s amazing. He had a good swing back then. He’s a good player. We saw him in spring training. He was doing amazing in Triple-A. With where they’re at, they felt this is the right time to do it.”

As Holliday takes the field at Fenway Park, Cora knows the Red Sox have work to do to battle another young talent.

“For baseball, it’s great,” Cora added. “For the American League East, it sucks.”

Holliday and the Orioles face the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.