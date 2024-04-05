The Boston Red Sox are going to need depth at some point and could seek versatility around bench options in the infield.

To start the season, Romy Gonzalez is more than making his case to eventually help the big-league club as a reserve during the 2024 season. Entering play on Friday, Gonzalez posted a 1.102 OPS with a pair of home runs with Triple-A Worcester.

The infielder continued his tear at the plate on Friday, getting on base three times in the first four innings for the Worcester Red Sox while driving in five runs. Gonzalez smacked a triple as well as the WooSox’s first grand slam of the season. His day started by facing the No. 28 prospect in baseball starter Ricky Tiedemann of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Gonzalez and the WooSox lineup forced the lefty out after recording just five outs.

ROMY SLAM!!! 💥💥💥💥



Gonzalez hits the first grand slam of 2024 to put the WooSox on top 9-1 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/HuATLXUfJb — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 5, 2024

The Red Sox claimed Gonzalez off of waivers in January after the Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment just days before. Gonzalez previously saw 86 games of big-league action across three seasons for Chicago.

The 27-year-old battled a shoulder injury that limited his production over the last two seasons. His potential remains if he can stay healthy, as he blasted over 24 home runs with 24 stolen bases in 2021.