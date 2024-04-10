Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Tweaks Infield Platoon For Middle Game

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Wednesday night for the middle game of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston will try to bounce back after dropping its home opener on an emotional day at the ballpark. Baltimore would claim the series with a win.

The Red Sox will feature a new infield pairing with shortstop Romy Gonzalez batting fifth and second baseman Pablo Reyes hitting sixth. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday the Gonzalez-Reyes pairing will play against left-handed pitchers. Baltimore left-hander Cole Irvin is slated to take the mound.

Kutter Crawford will make the start for the Red Sox after Nick Pivetta, who started the season second in the rotation, was placed on the 15-day injured list. Pivetta is dealing with a right flexor strain, which was confirmed by imaging after it took Pivetta longer to recover between starts.

The Orioles on Tuesday night called up Jackson Holliday, considered the top prospect in all of baseball. Holliday will make his MLB debut, starting at second base and batting ninth.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for Red Sox-Orioles.

RED SOX (7-4)

Jarren Duran, LF

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Romy Gonzalez, SS

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-0, 0.84 ERA)

ORIOLES (6-4)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Adley Rutschman, C

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Colton Cowser, LF

Jordan Westburg, 3B

Jackson Holliday, 2B

Cole Irvin, LHP (0-1, 7.20 ERA)