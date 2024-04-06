Red Sox Rumors: Prospect Joining Team After Trevor Story Injury

It still has yet to be determined how long Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will be sidelined with his apparent shoulder injury, but it looks like it might be a while.

That’s why Boston has a contingency plan in place.

Red Sox prospect David Hamilton is joining the big-league club in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe confirmed the report that Hamilton was on his way to Southern California from Worcester, Mass.

Lucky guy.

Story continues below advertisement

Story, on the other hand, isn’t so lucky.

The Red Sox saw him go down in a relatively panic-inducing fashion, as he writhed around in pain after making a diving stop on a ground ball in the fourth inning of Boston’s victory Friday. He immediately left the game, and although an MRI is scheduled for Saturday, it won’t be until late in the day. That’s why Boston was proactive in getting a potential replacement to Angel Stadium in the case of bad news.

Story and Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t have much to report following the game, but it looks likely the former will end up on the injured list.

Hamilton, 26, debuted last season but struggled mightily, going 4-for-33 from the dish in 15 games. He also accounted for two ugly errors that ended up costing Boston a game in his relatively short run in the bigs. If he does return to the Red Sox’s roster, it will come against the team that originally drafted him in 2016 — the Los Angeles Angels.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox and Angels will meet for the middle game of their three-game set Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET on NESN.