The Boston Red Sox needed to see a full season of true production from infield prospect Marcelo Mayer after injuries derailed him in 2023.

Mayer has done just about everything he’s been asked to do within the minor leagues so far in 2024.

The Portland Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, have played 10 games this season. Mayer has a hit in every single one.

The 2021 No. 4 overall pick slashed a double to start the game on Friday night at Hadlock Field, pushing his season-opening hit streak in the Red Sox farm system. That wasn’t all he had in store on Friday night, delivering a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lead the Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Marcelo Mayer delivers a walk-off win for the Sea Dogs! pic.twitter.com/sTnTcadI4J — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 20, 2024

Through the first 10 games, Mayer is 15-for-41 (.366) with six RBI after crushing his first 2024 home run last weekend against the Reading Fightin Phils.

The anticipation around Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel only continues to build with the Red Sox affiliate getting quality production from the trio.

With the Red Sox ready for the full arrival of a talented young core, Mayer’s encouraging start allows him to keep inching closer to Fenway Park.