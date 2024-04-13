The top prospects in the Boston Red Sox system just needed a few days to get their swings in rhythm. Now, they’re ready to do damage at the plate.

On Friday night, shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer demolished his first long ball of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs against the Reading Fightin Phils. On Saturday evening, it was Roman Anthony’s turn.

Boston’s outfield prospect smashed his first home run of the season, nearly to the same part of the ballpark at FirstEnergy Stadium.

MLB's No. 22 prospect Roman Anthony slugs his first homer of the year for the Double-A @PortlandSeaDogs.



The 19-year-old @RedSox OF has collected multiple hits in 3 of his first 5 games in 2024: pic.twitter.com/mLUB7nvXEi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 13, 2024

The Red Sox have plenty of expectations for Anthony and Mayer among others, with both players finding their approach out of the gate in 2024.

Anthony already has two hits on Saturday, good for his third multi-hit game in his first five appearances for the Red Sox affiliate to start 2024. The Red Sox may have their next few impact young stars to join the American League East, with one fellow prospect believing that Anthony’s rise is nearing.

The Red Sox selected Anthony in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. His growth in the 2023 season stood out to Boston as the outfielder jumped through three levels of the minor leagues, ending his season in Double-A Portland.