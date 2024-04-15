Red Sox Reliever Praises Teammates After Impressive Start To Season

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora and veteran closer Kenley Jansen both made a point to praise rookie reliever Justin Slaten after Slaten’s impressive performance against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Slaten not only got the Red Sox out of a sixth-inning jam after he took over for starter Brayan Bello, but then proceeded to limit the Angels to two hits over the next two innings. Slaten finished with one run allowed in 2 2/3 frames, and after the first pitch he threw led to an inning-ending double play, Cora said Slaten “saved the day” for the Red Sox.

“It feels good to be throwing well right now” Slaten said after Boston’s 5-4 win. “The only thing I’ve tried to do is just come in and throw strikes, and that’s really all you can do.”

A Rule 5 pick, Slaten credited Boston’s staff for helping him transition to his MLB start.

“It’s thanks to guys like (Garrett) Whitlock, Marty (Chris Martin), Kenley (Jansen), guys that have been leaders and really since I showed up in Fort Myers, just helped me and talked to me about what it’s going to be like, and what you got to do in order to compete,” Slaten said. “I wouldn’t be here without those guys, for sure.”

The 26-year-old right-hander now has a 0.87 ERA in 10 1/3 innings this season. His 2 2/3 marked his longest appearance of the season, his fourth time throwing two or more innings.

“Like I always say, I’m going to take the ball whenever they tell me to take it for as long as they tell me to take it,” Slaten said. “To be able to go out there and give them two-plus innings (Sunday), and pick those guys up, felt great.”

Cora expressed the Red Sox will continue to take care of Slaten physically, likely meaning he will not take the mound when Boston hosts the Cleveland Guardians in a Patriots’ Day matchup Monday. First pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.