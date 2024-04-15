One of the Red Sox’s best players sees a very bright future for one of his new teammates.

Kenley Jansen earned his fourth save of the season Sunday afternoon thanks in large part to Justin Slaten. Slaten, a Rule 5 draft pick whom Boston acquired via trade back in December, “saved the day” for the Red Sox in their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old induced a crucial inning-ending double play in the sixth and went on to pitch 2 2/3 total frames in Boston’s 5-4 win at Fenway Park.

Jansen, now in his 15th Major League Baseball season, has shared bullpens with dozens upon dozens of relief pitchers over the course of his legendary career. And the four-time All-Star sees something in Slaten, who boasts a 0.87 ERA through 10 1/3 total innings to date with the Red Sox.

“He’s nasty, man. He’s nasty,” Jansen told reporters, per MassLive. “He mixed and matched today and used his offspeed more. He’s going to be great, man. Picking up the bullpen, especially right now. We have two big dogs down right now. And we need him.”

Cora has been similarly impressed by Slaten, who “doesn’t get too emotional” when he takes the ball. The Red Sox manager also stressed the importance of Slaten being utilized properly, as the New Mexico product still is getting his feet wet at the big league level.

As such, Slaten likely will take in Boston’s Patriots’ Day matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as a spectator. NESN’s full coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET.