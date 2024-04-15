Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Enjoyed ‘Great’ Final Out Battle Vs. Mike Trout

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen ran into a potential doomsday scenario when recording the final out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Red Sox held a one-run lead over the Angels. Los Angeles loaded the bases, leaving the team in a do-or-die moment with future Hall of Famer Mike Trout in the batter’s box, with just 11 at-bats of total experience facing Jansen.

With the Fenway Park crowd on its feet, Jansen got the better of Trout, striking out the 11-time All-Star to escape the jam. In the process, Jansen also rose to a fifth-place tie on the all-time MLB saves list, standing alongside John Franco with 424 total.

“Well, he’s the best player in the game still so (I) don’t want to lose that game,” Jansen said after Boston’s 5-4 victory Sunday at Fenway Park. “… We’ve already been through a tough stretch so gotta find however to get the best hitter out and win the series. I love watching that man play, man. I don’t think we’re gonna see another player like that, ever, in my opinion.”

Trout finished the series finale 1-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts.

Secured the series W! pic.twitter.com/QIvAh1IhJO — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 14, 2024

“I bet there were half a million people out there (who) would’ve walked Mike Trout, but this guy, he’s fifth on the list of saves,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per NESN. “He’s one of the best players in the world, but we trust him. That last at-bat was a really good one for us.”

Jansen’s undergone a brief, but successful career-long battle when going head-to-head against Trout — one the 36-year-old has enjoyed.

Trout’s career batting average versus Jansen stands at .167 with eight strikeouts, successfully logging a base hit just once in 12 years.

“It’s always great to face the greats,” Jansen added. “I love facing guys like that. I keep saying it. Even guys like Bryce Harper. I still like to face him. I still like to go against him.”

Jansen’s save prevented Boston from settling for a 2-2 series split with Los Angels and improved the team’s overall record to 9-7 this season.