Red Sox Unveil 2004 Championship Team Members To Attend Home Opener

It promises to be a festive atmosphere Tuesday when the Boston Red Sox play their first game of the 2024 season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

There will be plenty of fanfare prior to the start of the contest, too, with the organization honoring the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team.

The Red Sox announced Monday that nearly 40 members of that title-winning team, which snapped an 86-year championship drought for the franchise, will be in attendance for the home opener.

Here’s the list of coaches and players from the 2004 team expected to attend:

Story continues below advertisement

Coaches: Terry Francona, Bill Haselman, Ron Jackson, Brad Mills, Dale Sveum, Dave Wallace.

Players: Jimmy Anderson, Jamie Brown, Bronson Arroyo, Orlando Cabrera, César Crespo, Johnny Damon, Brian Daubach, Lenny DiNardo, Keith Foulke, Adam Hyzdu, Gabe Kapler, Curt Leskanic, Derek Lowe, Mark Malaska, Dave McCarty, Ramiro Mendoza, Doug Mientkiewicz, Kevin Millar, Mike Myers, Trot Nixon, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Calvin “Pokey” Reese, Phil Seibel, Earl Snyder, Mike Timlin, Jason Varitek, Scott Williamson, Kevin Youkilis.

The Red Sox plan to hold a special pregame tribute to Tim Wakefield, who played on the 2004 team, and his wife, Stacey. Wakefield died this past October and his wife passed away five months later. The organization also will honor former Red Sox president and CEO Larry Lucchino, who died last week at age 78.

The Red Sox encourage fans attending the game to be in their seats for 1:30 p.m. ET to take in the ceremonies.

Story continues below advertisement

Those Red Sox fans not at Fenway Park can watch all the action unfold on NESN, which will have 90 minutes of pregame coverage leading up to the 2:10 p.m. first pitch.