The Red Sox on Wednesday will head into Fenway Park hoping to get their first win of their series against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers will remain in the lineup, despite an injury scare Tuesday.

Boston dropped the second matchup of the four-game series Tuesday after Cleveland came away with an extra-innings victory. The Red Sox’s second straight loss came after getting shutout in the series opener Monday. Devers left Tuesday’s game with knee discomfort, but woke up feeling better and will remain in the lineup.

Devers won’t play the field, however, which bumps Masataka Yoshida from the lineup. Wilyer Abreu, Enmanuel Valdez, Connor Wong and David Hamilton will each bump up one spot in the order, with Pablo Reyes and Ceddanne Rafaela rounding things out.

The Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck to help them break their losing streak. Boston’s starters are among MLB’s best when it comes to ERA, and Houck hopes to rebound after giving up seven runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Los Angeles Angels last Friday.

First pitch for Guardians-Red Sox is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN along with an hour of pregame.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (9-9)

Jarren Duran LF

Rafael Devers DH

Triston Casas 1B

Wilyer Abreu RF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Connor Wong C

David Hamilton SS

Pablo Reyes 3B

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (2-1, 2.04 ERA)

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (12-5)

Steven Kwan, LF

Andrés Giménez, 2B

José Ramírez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Will Brennan, DH

Estevan Florial, RF

Gabriel Arias, CF

Austin Hedges, C

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Ben Lively, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)