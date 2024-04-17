BOSTON — There was plenty of concern surrounding Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers after he exited early from Tuesday’s extra-inning loss due to left knee discomfort.

Turns out, Devers just gave the Red Sox, and himself, a good scare.

Devers avoided a potential serious injury and will be back in the lineup Wednesday as Boston’s designated hitter when the Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

“They tested him yesterday and he said he felt it on that (fielding) play, so they checked on him,” Cora said prior to the game. “This morning he texted (head athletic trainer) Brandon (Henry), ‘I’m good to go.’ We’re checking on him and everything. It sounds bad, he just got scared. Hopefully that’s the case. We’ll take care of him.”

Devers, who is batting just .205 on the young season with two home runs and five RBIs, has dealt with a few ailments already this season, but has stayed off the injured list. The two-time All-Star needed several days off due to a nagging shoulder injury, which bothered him since spring training, after playing the first two games of last week’s series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Devers then had a nasty collision with Tyler O’Neill in his return to the lineup Monday, but the veteran third baseman came away unscathed while O’Neill caught the brunt of the impact.

Cora said Tuesday night that Devers’ knee injury “came out of nowhere,” but everything ended up turning out better than expected. Devers has been durable during his time with the Red Sox, playing in at least 150 games three times in his career, including last season.

“If he says he can play, he can play,” Cora said. “The imaging was in case he needed something, just to make sure where we were, but he doesn’t need it. He’s good to go.”