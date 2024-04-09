Red Sox baseball returns to Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Boston will play its 2024 home opener against Baltimore after opening the season with a 10-game West Coast road trip. Brayan Bello took the ball for the Red Sox for the first contest of that stretch, and he’ll toe the mound for the series opener against the rival Orioles.

Bello pitched five innings in each of his first two starts of the season, one in Seattle and another in Oakland. The right-hander will be opposed by 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who only allowed three earned runs over his first 11 2/3 innings in a Baltimore uniform.

Reese McGuire, whose eight RBIs lead the Red Sox, will do the catching for Bello. The veteran backstop will bat one spot ahead of shortstop David Hamilton, who homered in the first at-bat of his season debut Sunday afternoon in Anaheim. The newly extended Ceddanne Rafaela will bat sixth and start in center after beginning the finale against the Los Angeles Angels on the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Orioles-Red Sox matinee matchup:

RED SOX (7-3)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

David Hamilton, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

ORIOLES (5-4)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Adley Rutschman, C

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Colton Cowser, LF

Ramon Urías, 3B

Tony Kemp, 2B

Story continues below advertisement

Corbin Burnes, RHP (1-0, 2.31 ERA)