Red Sox Rookie Makes Admission About First MLB Home Run

David Hamilton wasted no time making a positive impact for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Boston slotted Hamilton into the starting nine one day after the rookie shortstop was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take the roster spot of the injured Trevor Story. Hamilton stepped into the box for his first big league at-bat since late August of last year in the third inning at Angel Stadium, and with one swing of the bat, he gave the Red Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The 26-year-old jumped on a 94 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth and sent it 373 feet into the right-center field seats. It marked the first MLB home run for Hamilton, who admittedly wasn’t trying to go deep in that situation.

“It was a good feeling, for sure,” Hamilton told reporters after Boston’s 12-2 win, per MassLIve. “Definitely not trying to do that but ran into one and it got out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton was one of four Red Sox to go yard in the visitors’ series-clinching win over the Halos. He also became the seventh Boston player to homer on the club’s season-opening road trip, which saw Alex Cora’s club go 7-3 and blast 13 total round-trippers, good for second in the American League heading into Monday.

With Story likely sidelined for some time, Hamilton should receive some more opportunities to impress with the bat moving forward.