Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Starts At Shortstop

The Red Sox look to get back on the right track Friday, kickstarting a six-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Ceddanne Rafaela will look to boost Boston’s fortunes from a new position.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is finally allowing Rafaela to show off some of his defensive versatility, moving him to shortstop after a rough stretch at the position during Boston’s homestand. Jarren Duran will shift over to center field, with David Hamilton drawing out of the lineup.

Masataka Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder and Bobby Dalbec will all return to the lineup. Refsnyder will play in left, while Dalbec returns to third base in an effort to provide some defensive consistency behind pitcher Brayan Bello. Enmanuel Valdez is also back in the lineup, playing second base as Pablo Reyes draws out.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilyer Abreu will slide up in the order, batting second. Triston Casas is batting fourth, followed by Connor Wong, Yoshida, Dalbec, Valdez and Rafaela.

The Red Sox and Pirates are scheduled to take the field at 6:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (10-10)

Jarren Duran CF

Wilyer Abreu LF

Rob Refsnyder RF

Triston Casas 1B

Connor Wong C

Masataka Yoshida DH

Bobby Dalbec 3B

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (2-1, 3.92 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES (11-8)

Oneil Cruz SS

Bryan Reynolds RF

Ke’Bryan Hayes 3B

Rowdy Tellez 1B

Andrew McCutchen DH

Jack Suwinski LF

Jared Triolo 2B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Henry Davis C

Quinn Priester, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)