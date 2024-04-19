Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Starts At Shortstop

The Red Sox look to get back on the right track Friday, kickstarting a six-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Ceddanne Rafaela will look to boost Boston’s fortunes from a new position.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is finally allowing Rafaela to show off some of his defensive versatility, moving him to shortstop after a rough stretch at the position during Boston’s homestand. Jarren Duran will shift over to center field, with David Hamilton drawing out of the lineup.
Masataka Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder and Bobby Dalbec will all return to the lineup. Refsnyder will play in left, while Dalbec returns to third base in an effort to provide some defensive consistency behind pitcher Brayan Bello. Enmanuel Valdez is also back in the lineup, playing second base as Pablo Reyes draws out.
Story continues below advertisement
Wilyer Abreu will slide up in the order, batting second. Triston Casas is batting fourth, followed by Connor Wong, Yoshida, Dalbec, Valdez and Rafaela.
More Red Sox
The Red Sox and Pirates are scheduled to take the field at 6:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.
BOSTON RED SOX (10-10)
Jarren Duran CF
Wilyer Abreu LF
Rob Refsnyder RF
Triston Casas 1B
Connor Wong C
Masataka Yoshida DH
Bobby Dalbec 3B
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Ceddanne Rafaela SS
Brayan Bello, RHP (2-1, 3.92 ERA)
Story continues below advertisement
PITTSBURGH PIRATES (11-8)
Oneil Cruz SS
Bryan Reynolds RF
Ke’Bryan Hayes 3B
Rowdy Tellez 1B
Andrew McCutchen DH
Jack Suwinski LF
Jared Triolo 2B
Michael A. Taylor CF
Henry Davis C
Quinn Priester, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images