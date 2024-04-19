Red Sox Pull Off Trade With Brewers To Acquire Pitching Depth

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow always seems to have an eye on pitching.

After acquiring a number of different arms this offseason, Breslow pulled off another trade Thursday night to add pitching depth to the Red Sox by acquiring Vladimir Gutierrez from the Milwaukee Brewers. Boston sent the Brewers cash considerations in exchange for the right-handed pitcher.

The Red Sox announced Gutierrez will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester while they also put Trevor Story on the 60-day injured list to make room for Gutierrez on the 40-man roster.

Gutierrez never appeared in a game with the Brewers, who designated him for assignment Wednesday. Milwaukee initially claimed Gutierrez off waivers in early April after he was let go by the Miami Marlins. Gutierrez made just one appearance in relief with the Marlins this season.

The 28-year-old Cuba native had some flashes in the big leagues, especially as a rookie with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. He compiled a 9-6 record over 22 starts that year while he posted a a 4.74 ERA.

But Gutierrez has looked to replicate those results ever since. He struggled mightily with the Reds in 2022, going 1-6 with a bloated 7.61 ERA across 10 appearances, eight of which were starts. That season came to an early conclusion for Gutierrez, who had Tommy John surgery and didn’t pitch in the majors in 2023.

The Red Sox do have a couple of holes in their starting rotation at the moment with Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock down with injuries. Boston went with an opener in its loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Trading for Gutierrez wasn’t the only roster move the Red Sox made Thursday. The Red Sox reportedly will call up a left-handed reliever to replace Joe Jacques in the bullpen.