Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Kutter Crawford Looks To Continue Solid Run

Boston Red Sox starters are among the best in MLB through the first month of the season, and Kutter Crawford has been the breakout star of the staff.

The 28-year-old enters Saturday with a major-league-best 0.42 ERA in 21 1/3 innings. Crawford gave up two hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings in his last start in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Crawford will hope to earn his first decision of the season following Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener at PNC Park where the Red Sox continued to add to their surprising home run total.

Manager Alex Cora will run largely the same lineup from Friday, which means Rafael Devers remains out and is out of the lineup for the ninth time this season. The only difference is Reese McGuire will be the catcher in place of Connor Wong. The veteran will bat eighth in the order, which moves Masataka Yoshida, Bobby Dalbec and Enmanuel Valdez up a spot from Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Boston-Pittsburgh is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups both sides will run out Saturday.

BOSTON RED SOX (11-10)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-0, 0.42 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES (11-9)

Edward Olivares, DH

Bryan Reynolds, RF

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B

Jack Suwinski, LF

Joey Bart, C

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Jared Triolo, 2B

Oneil Cruz, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Mitch Keller, RHP (2-1, 4.50 ERA)