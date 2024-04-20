Red Sox Home Run Total Surprising Across MLB Rankings

The Boston Red Sox have found their fair share of issues to start the season, from a 3-7 home record to a number of defensive miscues.

With that being said, two areas have stood out, maybe even as surprises for the Red Sox: league-leading starting pitching and a flurry of home runs.

The work of Andrew Bailey to revolutionize the production of Boston’s arms is extensively documented this season. The surprising aspect of the home run totals, up to 28 after four Red Sox hitters went deep on Friday night, comes from several injuries within the lineup.

The Red Sox have missed Tyler O’Neill (seven home runs) and Rafael Devers for several days. Triston Casas has picked up the production with some long balls of his own. Boston has weathered the storm through offensive inconsistencies to put the ball out of the ballpark.

Story continues below advertisement

Only the Orioles (31) have more home runs in the sport than the Red Sox. If Boston can further unlock Wilyer Abreu and get their primary power hitters healthy, there’s potential for lightning to strike in the lineup.

With an 11-10 record, Boston has ability. The ballclub just has to find consistency at Fenway Park and defensively as a whole under Alex Cora to take advantage of uncovered strengths.