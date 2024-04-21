Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Roster Call-Up Starts In Series Finale

The Red Sox will try to complete a three-game series sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Boston will play the matinee matchup with a lineup shaped by key injuries. Rafael Devers, Tyler O’Neill and Triston Casas all will be out of action as they deal with their respective ailments. Casas was placed on the 10-day injured list a few hours before first pitch after sustaining a left rib strain Saturday afternoon.

The first baseman was replaced on the active roster by Tyler Heineman, who will serve as Boston’s designated hitter in the finale. First base will be manned by Pablo Reyes, who only has one appearance at the position to date this season.

Josh Winckowski will open the game for the visitors on the mound, making his first appearance since last Tuesday. Winckowski’s longest outing of the campaign to date was a 2 2/3-frame showing against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9. The right-hander will be opposed by old friend Martín Pérez, a veteran southpaw who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Boston.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Pirates game:

RED SOX (12-10)

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Connor Wong, C

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Pablo Reyes, 1B

Tyler Heineman, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Josh Winckowski, RHP (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

PIRATES (11-10)

Connor Joe, RF

Bryan Reynolds, LF

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B

Jack Suwinski, CF

Andrew McCutchen, DH

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Joey Bart, C

Oneil Cruz, SS

Jared Triolo, 2B

Martín Pérez, LHP (1-0, 2.55 ERA)