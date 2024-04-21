Red Sox Make Roster Move After Triston Casas Sustains Rib Injury

The Red Sox continue to be ravaged by injuries.

The latest Boston player to go down was Triston Casas, who exited Saturday’s road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a rib injury. The initial outlook on the first baseman wasn’t promising, as manager Alex Cora noted Casas was “not doing OK” after the Red Sox’s second straight victory.

The injury, classified as a “left rib strain,” was severe enough to put Casas on the 10-day injured list, where the 24-year-old officially landed Sunday morning. The Red Sox called up catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester to take Casas’ spot on the active roster.

The ailment halted a hot start to the season for Casas, who entered Sunday leading Boston in RBIs (10), total bases (40) and walks (12) while clubbing six home runs. Perhaps more importantly, the 2018 first-round pick appeared in all of the Red Sox’s first 22 games of the season. Consistent availability has been tough to come by for a club that is dealing with several key injuries to key players.

Heineman, acquired by Boston in a trade with the New York Mets back in December, batted .259 across nine games in Worcester before his call-up. The 32-year-old was behind the plate for the majority of those contests, but he figures to play elsewhere for the Red Sox with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong handling the catching duties.

Boston will try to complete a sweep of Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the series finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.