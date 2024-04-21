The Boston Red Sox earned a 6-1 victory and completed a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston improved to 13-10 after the three-game sweep. Pittsburgh dropped to 11-11.

Check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite being without sluggers Rafael Devers, Tyler O’Neill and recent addition Triston Casas, and despite the lineup changes the Red Sox were forced to make in Pittsburgh, Boston’s offense still did enough to complement their collective mound performance.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston scored six runs off eight hits and benefited from six additional walks. Ceddanne Rafaela (1-for-4, walk) and Jarren Duran (1-for-3, two walks), who hit first and second, reached base five times in seven combined at-bats while Rob Refsnyder (1-for-3, walk) and Wilyer Abreu (3-for-5) did more than enough in Boston’s third and fourth spots, respectively.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after an RBI double by Refsnyder and RBI single by Abreu. Boston then added another two runs in the fifth after a two-run single by Reese McGuire, and tacked on individual runs in the sixth and eighth both of which came with Abreu at the dish.

And the Red Sox still left 12 runners on base, struck out 14 times and went 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Abreu (3-for-5, two RBI, run) played a major role for Boston’s offense. Abreu stroked a RBI single to center field in the third inning, which scored Duran and gave Boston a 2-1 lead. Abreu followed up with a lead-off double in the fifth inning and added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to stretch the Red Sox lead to 5-1. Abreu later reached on a fielding error, which allowed Duran to score in the eighth.

Story continues below advertisement

Abreu flashed the leather, as well.

— McGuire (1-for-2, two RBI) was inserted into the lineup as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, and the veteran catcher immediately connected on a two-RBI blooper down the right-field line. McGuire’s hit provided some valued insurance, as it gave Boston a 5-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

— Justin Slaten continued his stellar start to the season. Slaten went another two innings in relief, as he scattered two hits and struck out two Pirates. Slaten threw 19 of his 34 pitches for strikes.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will travel to Cleveland and open a three-game series against the Guardians on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.