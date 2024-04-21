Triston Casas on Sunday was placed on the 10-day injured list, but both the Boston Red Sox slugger and manager Alex Cora appear concerned he could be out of the lineup longer than that.

The Red Sox deemed Casas’ injury a left rib strain. Casas, who left Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with the injury, told reporters he is dealing with pain in his midsection.

“I’m in a lot of pain right now,” Casas told reporters before Boston’s series finale against the Pirates on Sunday, as seen on NESN. “Unfortunate event last game, in that first at-bat, after that 3-1 swing, just came up with a lot of pain in my midsection.”

Casas, who experiences discomfort when he breathes, said he will fly back to Boston on Sunday and undergo more testing.

“We’re getting the details a little more in-depth as we speak,” Casas said. “And I’m going to Boston today (Sunday) to get some re-evaluation done, and some more testing. So we’ll know more about it, but for right now, just a lot of pain in my midsection.”

Casas said he first felt a tweak during Boston’s series against the Cleveland Guardians, which started on Patriots’ Day and concluded Thursday. He wanted to play through the tweak because of the “groove” he was in and the thought he could still put together competitive at-bats.

“But yesterday it escalated to something that I couldn’t continue dealing with any longer and, yeah, just had to pull the plug right there after the first at-bat,” Casas said.

Cora, who said Casas was “not doing OK” after Saturday’s win, spoke with reporters before the series finale Sunday. The Red Sox manager admitted he was “concerned.”

“This guy, he grinds,” Cora said. “Triston, he plays. For him to come out of the game, yeah, I’m concerned.”

The Red Sox called up catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester to take Casas’ spot on the active roster. Pablo Reyes started Sunday’s game at first base in place of Casas.