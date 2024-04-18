BOSTON — In a shuffle of right-handed hitting outfielders, the Red Sox made an injured list switch Thursday.

Boston placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to April 16, per a team release. In a corresponding move, Rob Refsnyder joins the Red Sox for the first time this season after a fractured toe in spring training.

O’Neill collided with Rafael Devers in Boston’s loss on Monday, though Alex Cora told reporters on Thursday that he felt better after workouts and could return to the lineup on the Red Sox’s upcoming road trip.

The 28-year-old supplied the power in the Red Sox lineup to start the season, smashing seven home runs and leading baseball with a 1.209 OPS.

Refsnyder prepares to make his season debut in the coming days and adds another outfielder to the mix for the Red Sox. Cora will gain another option for the lineup, especially against left-handers, a matchup where Refsnyder has found his greatest impact with Boston (.308 AVG, .828 OPS vs. LHP in 2023).

Boston hosts the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park in the finale of their four-game series First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.