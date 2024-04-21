Rested Masataka Yoshida Rewards Red Sox With Clutch Swing

Alex Cora gave Masataka Yoshida multiple days off during the week, allowing the Boston Red Sox hitter a chance to reset and find his swing again.

Yoshida certainly seems like himself through the first two games of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The outfielder and designated hitter reached base twice on Friday for the Red Sox.

On Saturday, Yoshida smacked a two-run home run in the sixth inning that ultimately decided a 4-2 victory. In a 3-for-4 game, the Red Sox got to see a glimpse of what Yoshida needs to be moving forward.

“Good (swing),” Alex Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They slide-stepped the whole time. Had us off with men on. That one, they went with the leg kick. (Yoshida) put him on time and hit the ball in the air. The ball was carrying a little bit to right field. We didn’t do much offensively, but we did enough.”

The Red Sox now seek a sweep on Sunday with the offense earning another chance to produce on the road. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.