Red Sox Wrap: Kutter Crawford Works Magic In Formulaic Win

The Boston Red Sox secured a series victory Saturday, winning the middle game of their set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2, at PNC Park.

Boston moved to 12-10 with the win, while Pittsburgh fell to 11-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox appear to have a winning formula on their hands.

Boston secured its fourth series win Saturday, riding many of the same principles it has throughout the young season. The Red Sox got another tremendous performance out of its starting pitcher, with Kutter Crawford escaping jams in the fourth and fifth innings to limit the Pirates to one total run. Masataka Yoshida helped continue the long-ball trend, as well, launching one into the right-field bleachers to put the game out of reach.

Masa making it look easy! pic.twitter.com/J8aNhWCqhO — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 20, 2024

It also helps that they’re on the road.

The Red Sox have been at their best away from Fenway Park this season, winning their 10th game in 13 tries on the road.

Crawford was the story, though, continuing to keep runs off the board despite scuffling at points. Red Sox manager Alex Cora appeared to be pulling Crawford with two outs in the sixth but left him in to produce some emotion out of the right-hander.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Crawford showed some resilience in escaping a bases loaded jam in the fifth. He finished with six strikeouts, limiting Pittsburgh to one run on seven hits to push his ERA to 0.66 on the season.

— Wilyer Abreu drew three walks, appearing to have turned a corner in the last week or so. He began the game with an RBI single in the first.

— Yoshida dropped one in the bleachers, finishing 3-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and his second home run of the season.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Pirates will meet for the finale of their three-game set Sunday at PNC Park. It’ll be the final game between the two teams this season, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.