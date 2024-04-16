Rory McIlroy Laughs At, Then Shuts Down Wild LIV Rumor

London publication City AM reported on Monday that Rory McIlroy was contemplating and could be close to accepting a deal to join LIV Golf, an agreement worth a reported $850 million with equity in the league.

On Tuesday, McIlroy laughed at the idea.

The report caused a social media stir and buzz on Monday after the London paper said a deal between McIlroy and LIV was “close.” However, McIlroy spoke to NBC Sports a day later and emphatically shut down the speculation.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started. I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV,” McIlroy told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis in South Carolina where he’s preparing for this week’s RBC Heritage. “I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me.”

One reason the McIlroy-LIV rumors were so juicy, aside from the astronomical amounts of money being thrown around, was that the former world No. 1 has been one of LIV’s biggest critics since its formation (and the feelings might be mutual). The Saudi-backed LIV has been disruptive to say the least, poaching a number of the PGA Tour’s superstars. That includes McIlroy’s friend and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, who became LIV’s biggest acquisition when he signed on prior to the 2024 season.

While the PGA Tour remains in a bit of flux, McIlroy told Lewis he doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different,” McIlroy added. ” … It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s one of those things that’s unfortunate we have to deal with it and this is the state our game is in. … I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean McIlroy won’t once again be competing with Rahm and the rest of the LIV roster somewhere other than the majors. The Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund reached a framework agreement for a merger last June and continue to hammer out those details.

The Tour also partnered with the newly formed Strategic Sports Group, a conglomerate of the most powerful owners in pro sports, for an infusion of $3 billion, and that agreement might be part of the bigger plan to bring everyone back together. The power players, including Tiger Woods, reportedly met in the Bahamas recently. Speaking at the Masters over the weekend, Woods called the meeting “very positive,” believing everyone is “headed in the right direction.”

Either way, McIlroy figures to be a major part of the equation moving forward — just not on the LIV side.