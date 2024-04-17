Bill Belichick made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, announcing he’d be co-hosting an alternate ESPN broadcast of the 2024 NFL Draft next Thursday.

It’s an exciting next step for the legendary coach, but the attention quickly shifted toward something else.

He subtly flexed on all of us during the half hour discussion.

Belichick, presumably sitting in his home office, had a backdrop with multiple Lombardi Trophy’s and other accolades floating over his shoulders. It was something the folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, noticed immediately.

Belichick has 62 Lombardi’s in his home office 🤣🏆🐐 https://t.co/u1EbD7Ra8E — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2024

leaving an egregious amount of head room in the shot to make sure all of his trophies fit in only tells me bill belichick was made for media https://t.co/A1F45hyUO5 — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) April 17, 2024

Bill Belichick had to flex on 'em with the trophies 😅🏆



"Including the Emmy?"



(🎥: @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/mZHu32WU91 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 17, 2024

Such a flex for Belichick to have his 6 super bowl trophies in the background of his zoom interview on the Pat McAfee show pic.twitter.com/ODJVMEyPax — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 17, 2024

Belichick casually having his Lombardi’s in the background 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WxZuNKXk9m — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 17, 2024

McAfee pointed out the silver and gold all around Belichick, to which the 72-year-old dropped an iconic line.

“That’s my bling,” he said, flashing his fingers.

It’s been an interesting offseason for Belichick, who was passed over for a couple job opportunities, but it’s nice knowing he’s still got a smile on his face.