Football is always on Tom Brady’s mind, even after his historic NFL career in which he led the New England Patriots to a standout dynasty.

Brady played two more seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won his seventh Super Bowl, retired, returned to Tampa Bay for another season and retired again. So, that’s it, right?

Probably, but maybe not?

Brady teased another comeback in a recent interview and even included the Patriots on his short-list of teams he would consider in a hypothetical return to the gridiron.

Story continues below advertisement

After his appearance on the “Deepcut” podcast, the Patriots posted a throwback picture on the X platform of Brady’s longer hair, particularly from his MVP season in 2010 when the Patriots went 14-2.

Brady reposted the picture with a tease of his own:

“50K likes and I’ll unretire grow it back out,” Brady posted.

Story continues below advertisement

Would Brady actually consider another run for a 24th NFL season? That remains to be seen. For now, he still likes to have fun with the franchise he turned around throughout his career with the Patriots.

The Patriots do have quarterback decisions to make after trading away Mac Jones and adding a returning veteran in Jacoby Brissett. Quarterback seems to be the direction with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which starts in two weeks.