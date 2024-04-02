WORCESTER, Mass. — Trot Nixon had no instant realization that 2024 marked the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that broke an 86-year championship drought.

His former teammate Derek Lowe reminded him of the significance this season. Two decades later, the soon-to-be 50-year-old relishes the chance to reconnect with former teammates.

The Red Sox will celebrate the 2004 championship team during celebrations at the home opener at Fenway Park on April 9.

“I’m going to come up, enjoy the time and reflect with this team and the great times that we had,” Nixon told reporters at Polar Park on Tuesday, prior to the WooSox Triple-A home opener.

The home opener will specifically pay tribute to Tim Wakefield, who died last October after a career of dedication with the Red Sox on and off the field. As another key member of the 2004 team, his memory will be with his teammates during the ceremony.

“I know what Timmy meant to me and what Timmy’s teammates meant to him,” Nixon reflected. “… I still can’t believe when I say Timmy’s name that he’s not here with his wife Stacy. Stacy really wanted the team to be together.”

Nixon added: “(Wakefield) will be there with us in spirit. So will Stacy.”

As the historic Boston club comes back to Fenway Park after redirecting the future of the organization, a few values in particular stand out to the former Red Sox outfielder.

“The brotherhood we had, how much we cared for each other and beating the Yankees when they were up 3-0,” Nixon recalled. “That was the biggest thing.”

Nixon and several Red Sox champions will be in the building that day at Fenway Park. Following pregame ceremonies, the 2024 team takes the field at home against the Baltimore Orioles after starting the season on a 10-game West Coast road trip.