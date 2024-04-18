Red Sox starter Tanner Houck made it look easy Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Houck hurled a complete-game shutout in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians, who entered Thursday with the fourth-best team batting average in the American League. The 27-year-old was exceptionally efficient, needing only 94 pitches (69 strikes) to record all 27 outs.

The nine-inning gem was a godsend to Alex Cora, whose club has dealt with several key injuries early in the season. And as the Red Sox manager watched Houck glide through the game, he couldn’t help but marvel at how effortless the right-hander made it all look.

“I was just talking to Kenley (Jansen) and we said how it just seemed like was just playing catch with Connor (Wong). Some quick outs,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com

“There was never a thought of going to the bullpen to be honest with you. That was his game and whatever happens, happens. So we decided to just roll with him and it was really good.”

Houck became the first Red Sox starter in nearly a decade to throw a complete game in under 100 pitches. The fifth-year pro also was the driving force in Major League Baseball’s quickest nine-inning contest (one hour, 49 minutes) since 2010.

The Red Sox will try to keep the good times rolling Thursday afternoon when they wrap up their four-game set with the Guardians. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.